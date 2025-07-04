Yashasvi Jaiswal had an explosive start to his Team India career, specially in Test cricket. Since his debut, Jaiswal has proved that he can score runs and win matches for India doesn't matter the venue. Be it Australia, England or West Indies, Jaiswal has scored runs everywhere and proved that he belonged at this level. During the second Test match between India and England, Jaiswal achieved a big milestone in his career as he scored 2000 runs in Test cricket. He is the joint-fastest to achieve the feat alongside Rahul Dravid as he reached the milestone in just 40 innings. Mohammed Siraj Scalps Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Joint-Fastest Indian Batter to Score 2000 Run in Tests

Fastest to 2000 Test Runs for India ◉ 40 inns: Yashasvi Jaiswal ◎ 40 inns: Rahul Dravid ◎ 40 inns: Virender Sehwag pic.twitter.com/9znrvCqP8p — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)