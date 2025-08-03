India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The India National Cricket Team will be looking to gain control of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 as action gets underway against the England National Cricket Team on Day 4. Much like Day 2, the third day's play in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 saw a lot of action with India setting a challenging 374-run target for England. India were bowled out for 396 in their second innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a stellar 118. Akash Deep sprung a surprise with a superb 66-run knock while Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar hit half-centuries as well in what was a solid effort. And Mohammed Siraj gave India just the perfect ending to Day 3 when he bowled Zak Crawley on what turned out to be the last ball of the day. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Rattles Zak Crawley’s Stumps To Leave India Nine Wickets Away From Levelling Series Against England.

England got off to a solid start in their run-chase, but Zak Crawley's dismissal towards the end of Day 3 shifted the momentum in India's favour. The hosts need 324 more runs to win the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, while for India, the equation is simple, with nine wickets. Shubman Gill and his men will look to take some early wickets, which would trigger panic in the hosts' dressing room. In contrast, if England manage not to lose a wicket in the first session or so, India would slowly start to feel the pressure. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Shubman Gill Receives Special Gift From Sunil Gavaskar After Record-Shattering Series in England (Watch Video).

India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4 Date August 3 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue The Oval, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 5th Test 2025 Day 4 will be played at The Oval in London on Sunday, August 3. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 5th Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time. The start of Day 4 could go a long way in which direction the game is headed to.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2025 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).