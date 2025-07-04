India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 2 belonged to India's national cricket team Test captain, Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old shattered many records in his record-breaking knock of 269 off 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill stitched two crucial stands with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42). Team India posted a mammoth 587 runs in 151 overs in the first innings. You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir bagged a three-wicket haul. Speedsters Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue took two wickets each. At stumps on Day 2, India is in a commanding position with the host, making 77-3 in 20 overs. Indian speedsters Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj removed the top three of England. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Says Shubman Gill’s Strategy and Body Language on Day 1 Show Traits of a World-Class Player.

The third day of the second Test between India and England will be crucial for both teams. The Indian side is holding the edge by picking three crucial wickets on Day 2, whereas England will ride on Joe Root's shoulder, who will be the most important batter for them, alongside Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes. Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record of Highest Score by Indian Player in England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer