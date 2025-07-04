04 Jul, 16:45 (IST)

A bit of phase of play where the game is running pretty fast. Prasidh Krishna has came to the attack and tried to bounce out both the batters on crease. Jamie Smith got hold of him in one over and accumulated 23 runs in one over. Eventually he also completed his half-century and joined Harry Brook, who also completed his half-century. 

04 Jul, 16:28 (IST)

England didn't have the kind of start they would have wanted to their innings and to the day. They lost two of their big stars in Joe Root and Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries and now Jamie Smith and Harry Brook has to fight for survival as long as possible. India are halfway in on their way to get a big lead and they will now have time to bowl out England if they get a few things right. 

04 Jul, 15:47 (IST)

Out! That is the exact in the morning India wanted and they have got it through Mohammed Siraj. Just in the second over the day, Siraj removed Joe Root as he gets strangled down the leg tickling one to the hands of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Next ball captain Ben Stokes departs. The ball rose very sharply from a length and climbed awkwardly which left Stokes in an awkward position. Got a nick and Rishabh Pant collected another easy catch. England in all sorts of trouble from here on. Stokes c Pant b Siraj 0(1).

04 Jul, 15:30 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 from Edgbaston, Birmingham. England will resume their first innings from 77/3. Stay tuned to get live score updates and commentary. 

India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates:  Day 2 belonged to India's national cricket team Test captain, Shubman Gill. The 25-year-old shattered many records in his record-breaking knock of 269 off 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill stitched two crucial stands with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42). Team India posted a mammoth 587 runs in 151 overs in the first innings. England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir bagged a three-wicket haul. Speedsters Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue took two wickets each. At stumps on Day 2, India is in a commanding position with the host, making 77-3 in 20 overs. Indian speedsters Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj removed the top three of England.

The third day of the second Test between India and England will be crucial for both teams. The Indian side is holding the edge by picking three crucial wickets on Day 2, whereas England will ride on Joe Root's shoulder, who will be the most important batter for them, alongside Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer