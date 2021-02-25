India are in a good position in the third Test being played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera. The hosts just trail by 13 runs and will look to take a strong lead on day two of the Test match. England were bundled out for just 112 runs in their first innings after Axar Patel registered figures of 6/38. In response, at close of play on day one, India were 99/3 with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the IND vs ENG pink ball Test match should scroll down for all relevant information. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: Twitterati Praise Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma; Troll Ben Stokes With Funny Memes for Claiming Dropped Catch.

Rohit Sharma will have his eyes on the three-figure mark as he resumes on an overnight score of 57. The Indian opener looked in good touch as he stood well against the pink ball challenge in the twilight. The home side are in a better position to take further control.

India vs England, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England third Test match is currently underway and day two will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera on February 25 (Thursday). Day 2 of the third Test will begin at 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). India vs England Day-Night Test 2021, Day 1 Highlights.

India vs England, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England third Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 3rd Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 3rd Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 3rd Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary for Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

