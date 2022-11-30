India (IND) is expected to put up a fighting show when they meet New Zealand (NZ) in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, 30 November at Hagley Oval Christchurch. The final clash between the two sides will commence at 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After two ODIs are already done, New Zealand is one up in the three-match series with 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton was impacted by incessant rains on Sunday and thus got washed out. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Christchurch

Despite putting a humongous target of 305 runs in front of New Zealand in the first ODI, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side failed to defend the total, which resulted in the inclusion of another fast-arm bowler, Deepak Chahar in the second ODI. Since the second ODI was called off due to rain, it remained unrevealed whether the addition of a right-arm fast bowler was a remedy to India's ill bowling performance or not. Hence, it is expected that Shikhar Dhawan will show up on the field with the same playing XI that was established for the second ODI when they play NZ on Wednesday. The weather forecast for the third and final match is much expected to be the same as it was in the previous match. A 70-80% chance of rain on match day is anticipated which could spoil India's plan of leveling the series. Christchurch Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2022

When is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand third ODI will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 30 November 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs NZ cricket match has a scheduled time of 07:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

India vs NZ ODI series in India will be broadcast officially by Amazon Prime Video. However, fans will be able to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match on TV. Unlike the T20I series, DD Sports will provide the Live Telecast of the match not only on DTT platforms like DD Free Dish but DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon D2H and DishTV as well.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022?

Fans will be able to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 on online platforms with Amazon Prime being the official broadcaster of the series. Fans will need to get an Amazon Prime subscription to catch the live action.

