After a thumping win in the second T20I, India (IND) will lock horns with New Zealand (NZ) in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, 22 November. The final clash is scheduled to be played at McLean Park in Napier and will kick-start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India got better of New Zealand by 65 runs on Sunday to take 1-0 lead and ensure a series win for themselves. However, New Zealand lost the opportunity to keep their chances up of series win after a convincing defeat in the second T20I. The hosts will play the third T20 international merely to level the series. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Napier.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar Yadav single-handedly steered India to an invincible total of 191 in 20 overs after smashing his second T20 international century. The centurion took just 18 balls to hit the last 64 runs of his innings. It was India's spin department in the second innings which did the damage majorly. Deepak Hooda's four wicket haul complemented well by Yuzvendra Chahal who pulled off two wickets, restricting New Zealand on 126 runs.

After a comprehensive victory, the only concern Indian management could be having is the unceasing struggle of the Wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant with the bat. Despite moving the left-hander up the order to open alongside Ishan Kishan, Pant took 13 balls to score 6 runs, failing to justify the role. It will be interesting to learn whether skipper Hardik Pandya replaces Rishab Pant in the upcoming match with Sanju Samson who was benched in the last match.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The two sides have confronted each other 23 times in T20 internationals. India closed the game 12 times including the previous one on Sunday whereas New Zealand managed to win nine matches. One game out of 23 had no result and one was washed out due to rain.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal

Devon Conway

Tim Southee

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

Yuzvendra Chahal against Glenn Phillips and Shreyas Iyer opposite Lockie Ferguson will be the two interesting battles to look forward to.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I will be played at the McLean Park Sports Ground in Napier, New Zealand on November 22, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 11:30 PM.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The game will be telecasted live by DD Sports, fans can tune in to DD Sports channel to watch the game on DTT platforms only. While the live stream will be available on the Amazon Prime App and website, the official broadcasters of the series.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20 2022 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing 11:

Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

NZ Likely Playing 11:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell , Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

