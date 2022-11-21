The third and final T20I of three-match series between New Zealand (NZ) and India (IND) is scheduled to take place on 22 November (Tuesday) at McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand. The match will kick-off at 12:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs IND T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs New Zealand 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs NZ T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India set a dominating 65 run win against New Zealand in second T20I of the series on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead. The whirlwind knock of 111 off 51 balls by Suryakumar Yadav and four wicket haul by Deepak Hooda guided India to a thumping win. With this defeat, New Zealand are out of the contest to sieze the T20I series and will now soley focus on levelling the series by clinching the upcoming third and final match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, India with already one win in the bag, will be assertive to end the three-match T20I series on a high note. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Replay of India’s Emphatic Win Over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Devon Conway (NZ) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ),Shreyas Iyer (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Deepak Hooda (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Mitchell Santner (IND), Washington Sundar (IND) could be our all-rounder.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Tim Southee (NZ), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Mohammad Siraj (IND) could form the bowling attack.

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Tim Southee (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

