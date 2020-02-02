India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Stat Highlights: IND Becomes First Team to Complete 5-0 Whitewash in T20I Series, Beat Kiwis by Seven Runs in Last Match

Jasprit Bumrah & Tim Southee shake ends at the end of 5th T20I (Photo Credits: @BLACKCAPS/Twitter)

India defeated New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and last T20I at Bay Oval to complete 5-0 whitewash. India won the first two matches comprehensively and then in the third and fourth match won the Super Overs to take 4-0 lead in the series. And now in the final game of the series, the visitors emerged victorious while defending 163. Jasprit Bumrah was the star performer for India as he scalped 3/12 in his quota of four overs. KL Rahul Inflicts Superb Run-Out During IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020, Fans Say, 'That's MS Dhoni Like' (Watch Video).

Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur picked two wickets each to derail Kiwis in chase of 164. The Blackcaps lost opener Martin Guptill early on in the second over when Bumrah trapped him in front of the wickets. Inside four overs, Kiwis were reduced to 17 for three with Colin Munro and Tom Bruce back in the hutch.

Wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert and experienced campaigner Ross Taylor then added 99 runs for the fourth wicket to take New Zealand close to the target. The duo smashed 34 runs off Shivam Dube’s lone over to bring equation in favour of New Zealand. However, Kiwis lost wickets towards the end and the required run-rate key climbing up. The tail-enders were left with too much to do, and India eventually won the game. Virat Kohli Enjoys IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2020 With Kane Williamson, Netizens Cherish the Rare Moment (Watch Video).

Here are Some Stat Highlights from India vs New Zealand 5th T20I

# India becomes the first team to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series.

# New Zealand have now lost 23 matches at home in T20Is - the joint-most with Sri Lanka.

# Rohit Sharma (25) has now the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is, going past Virat Kohli (24).

# Shivam Dube conceded 34 runs off one over, the second-most expensive over in T20Is.

# Virat Kohli (10) has now won most bilateral series as captain.

# Rohit Sharma completed his 14,0000 runs in international cricket.

Earlier India decided to rest Virat Kohli and named Rohit Sharma for this game. The right-hander while batting at number three scored 60 off 41 balls before being retired hurt. Apart from him, Rahul scored 45 off 33 balls. Manish Pandey provided his side with an impetus towards the end with 4-ball 11. The two teams will now face-off in three-match ODI series, which starts from February 05.