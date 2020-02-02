India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 5th T20I 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five IND vs NZ Twenty20 Matches

India vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India and New Zealand will meet at Bay Oval in the fifth and final match of T20I series with the former already sealing their first-ever T20I series in Kiwi land. India, now, have an opportunity of completing a T20I series whitewash over New Zealand with a win in the T20I encounter. But New Zealand despite squandering the T20I series still hold the edge over India when it comes to head-to-head records between both these teams in T20I cricket and will be hoping to inspire themselves looking at their history against this team from the subcontinent. India currently lead the T20I series 4-0 having won the last two games on super overs after the matches had ended on ties. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 5th T20I match, take a look at results of the last five T20I encounters between both these teams. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the first T20I match, by seven in the next. Both sides then played two tied matches level on scores of 179 and 165 respectively before India clinched both on super overs. Rohit Sharma smashed consecutive sixes in the first tied match to take India over the line, while captain Virat Kohli found the final boundary in the next game after KL Rahul had taken 10 off the first two deliveries chasing 14 runs. Tim Southee bowled both the super overs for New Zealand while Jasprit Bumrah and Shradul bowled the super overs for India in the two matches. Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee, Rishabh Pant vs Mitchell Santner and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for.

New Zealand vs India – January 31, 2020 – India Won in Super Over By 1 Wicket

Asked to bat first, India somehow gasped to 165 with Manish Pandey scoring a half-century – after a top-order batting collapse – and with a little help from the tailenders, India posted 165 runs on board. New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early but Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert (57) took New Zealand close. The home side needed 36 from 30 deliveries and then 22 from 20 to win. But they failed to get 7 runs from the final over to tie the match. Shradul Thakur after bowling a superb final over bowled the super over and gave 13 runs. KL Rahul smashed Tim Southee for 10 off the final 2 and Kohli finished it with a delivery remaining.

New Zealand vs India – January 29, 2020 – India Won in Super Over By 2 Wickets

A Kane Williamson master-class wasn’t enough to take New Zealand home chasing 180 runs. India posted 179 and looked on course for a defeat with New Zealand needing 9 runs from Mohammed Shami’s 20th over. But the hosts lost Kane, Mitchell Santner and Ross Taylor to tie the game. Jasprit Bumrah bowled the super over and conceded 17. India chased it down with Rohit Sharma hitting sixes for fun.

New Zealand vs India – January 26, 2020 – India Won By 7 Wickets

New Zealand opted to bat first here but could only post 132 with only Martin Guptill (33) and Tim Seifert (33) managing to cross the 30-run mark. In reply, Lokesh Rahul and Shreyas Iyer anchored India’s chase and scampered them home with 15 deliveries remaining. The pair hit 54 off the final 18 deliveries.

New Zealand vs India – January 24, 2020 – India Won By 6 Wickets

India and New Zealand were facing each other in the first of the five-match T20I series. New Zealand were the favourites with 8-3 head-to-head record. New Zealand won the toss and batted first with Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scoring fifties to take New Zealand to 201. India lost Rohit Sharma early. But KL Rahul (56) and Virat Kohli (45) stitched a 99-run partnership before Shreyas Iyer romped India home almost single-handedly.

New Zealand vs India – February 10, 2019 – New Zealand Won By 4 Runs

The series was tied 1-1 and India were facing New Zealand in Hamilton. Tim Seifert (43) and Colin Munro (72) smashed India all round before Colin de Grandhomme (30) provided a perfect finish to take New Zealand to 212/4 in 20 overs. India lost Shikhar Dhawan early but Vijay Shankar (43) and Rohit Sharma (38) controlled the chase. It was left to Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya to finish things off. They almost did it but miscommunication saw India lost by 4 runs.