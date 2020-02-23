India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st Test 2020, Day 3: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for IND vs NZ Test From Wellington

New Zealand Cricket Team. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Zealand have strengthened their grip over the first Test against India at Basin Reserve in Wellington. At Stumps on Day 2, the Kiwis were batting at 219/5 with BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme being on the crease. The home team have already taken a 51-run lead and will look to extend it even further on the third day. For India, Ishant Sharma tried to pull the things back by bagging three wickets. Meanwhile, you can scroll down to get the live scorecard and ball to ball details of the match. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st Test Match.

Earlier in the day, India came out to bat at 122/5. Rishabh Pant was the first man to be dismissed and soon after, the resilience of Ajinkya Rahane was also broken. As a result, the visitors got bundled out for 165 runs. In reply, Kiwis made a great start as openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell were dismissed for low scores. However, skipper Kane Williamson scored 89 runs and put his side again on top. You can click here to get the direct link of IND vs NZ scorecard.

Well, the game is still well within India's reach and a good first session with the ball can help them make a thumping comeback. Moreover, only the tail-enders are left to bat which is certainly a great boost up for Virat Kohli and Co.

India Playing XI: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

New Zealand Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah