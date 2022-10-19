India ticked many right boxes in their win against Australia in their only warm-up game so far but there is always room for improvement when you are playing at the highest level. Their next friendly match is against New Zealand at Gabba in Brisbane which is a perfect opportunity to battle it out against one of the best sides in world cricket. The BlackCaps head into the contest on the back of a loss against South Africa in addition to also losing a tri-series final to Pakistan. Despite the setbacks, the team is known for its brilliant performance when it comes to ICC tournaments. With the main event not far away, all the sides will like to get the maximum minutes on the field under their belt and get accustomed to the Australian conditions. New Zealand versus India will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar network from 1:30 PM IST. Sachin Tendulkar 'Defends' Deepti Sharma for 'Mankad' Run-Out, Says It's a Rule Now.

The New Zealand batting unit crumbled against South Africa in their previous game with the side only managing 98 runs on board. Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips were the only players who could manage double figures while the rest fell apart against the potent spin attack of the Proteas. The BlackCaps were always up against it with such a low score but the bowlers gave up without a fight which is a cause for worry. Virat Kohli, SKY, Shaheen Afridi, DK and other Cricketers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Feature in Danish Sait's Fun-filled 'Exclusive Video' Ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12.

The story for India in their win against Australia without a shadow of a doubt was the brilliance of Mohammad Shami, who bowled just a single over and picked up three wickets while giving away just 4 runs. India has faltered at the death in recent games and it was refreshing to see Shami do well. K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav continue to get runs for the team but the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have to step up as well.

When is India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match?

The India vs New Zealand practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs NZ practice match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match on TV?

Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the T20 World Cup 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this match on TV. Fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand practice match live on the Star Sports2/HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-Up Match Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT platform for Star Network, would be providing live streaming of the India vs New Zealand warm-up match. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee.

