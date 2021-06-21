The 1999/00 series began in Mohali, and Indian fans must have had a sense of déjà vu on the first morning. Just like Simon Doull less than a year ago, Dion Nash (6-27) tore through the Indian line-up. India were bowled out for 83 in 27 overs.

Srinath (6-45) then hit back to restrict New Zealand’s lead to 132. It might have been a convincing lead, but the top five Indians – Devang Gandhi (75), S Ramesh (73), Rahul Dravid (144), Sachin Tendulkar (126*), Sourav Ganguly (64*) – all got runs to help India declare on 505/3. New Zealand lost seven wickets in the fourth innings, but Stephen Fleming’s 325-minute 72 helped them save the Test. India vs New Zealand Part 12, 1998/99: Simon Doull Demolishes, Rahul Dravid Resists.

India then won by eight wickets in Kanpur. On a turning track, Anil Kumble (4-67 and 6-67) came to his elements to help India bowl out New Zealand for 256 and 155. Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Joshi got vital wickets as well, as did Daniel Vettori (6-127). Amidst this, Gandhi (88) and Ramesh (83) gave India their second consecutive major opening stand.

At Ahmedabad, after a decade-long wait, Tendulkar finally got his elusive maiden double hundred. His 217, along with Ramesh’s 110 and Ganguly’s 125, helped India declare on 583/7. New Zealand were bowled out for 308 against Kumble (5-82), but Tendulkar did not enforce the follow on, a decision that drew subsequent criticism. India vs New Zealand Part 11, 1995/96: India Win Damp Squib.

Tendulkar opened batting himself in pursuit of quick runs. He eventually gave his bowlers a full day and 13 overs to bat out, but it did not matter. They got only two wickets.

