New Zealand won the two-Test home series of 2013/14 against India 1-0. And yet, both results could easily have gone India’s way. Chasing 407, they were bowled out for 366 in Auckland. And at Wellington, Brendon McCullum’s triple-hundred helped New Zealand save the Test match after they had conceded a 246-run lead.

Even in Auckland, McCullum set up the Test match with a 307-ball 224, while Kane Williamson got 113. They led by 301, but the Indian fast bowlers hit back. New Zealand were bowled out for 105 in 41.2 overs. India vs New Zealand Part 18, 2012: Young Guns Helped India Beat New Zealand.

With a little under four sessions to bat, India might have gone on the defensive on the fourth evening. But Shikhar Dhawan (115 in 211 balls) led the charge, and by stumps they were 87/1. Dhawan and Virat Kohli (67 in 101) took India to 222/2 on Day 4.

The New Zealand fast bowlers retaliated, but India refused to slow down despite losing wickets. They lost by 40 runs. All 20 wickets were shared by Trent Boult (6-124 in the match), Tim Southee (6-119), and Neil Wagner (8-126). India vs New Zealand Part 17, 2010/11: Harbhajan Singh’s Bat Stuns New Zealand.

At Wellington, Mohammed Shami (4-70) and Ishant Sharma (6-51) shot out New Zealand for 192. India, led by Dhawan (98 in 127) and Ajinkya Rahane (118 in 158), scored at 4.26 an over. Halfway through Day 3, New Zealand were 94/5. They needed another 152 to make India bat again.

But McCullum (302) and BJ Watling (124) batted for 123 overs, adding 352. Once Watling fell, McCullum added another 159 with debutant Jimmy Neesham (137*). McCullum’s triple hundred was the first for New Zealand and the second in the third innings in all Test cricket history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2021 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).