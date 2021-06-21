India won the 2010/11 three-Test home series against New Zealand 1-0. The hero for India was a familiar name, albeit in an unexpected role. He scored 69 and 115 in the first Test match, at Ahmedabad, 111 not out at Hyderabad, and an almost anticlimactic 20 when they finally won, in Nagpur. He averaged 105, struck at 70, and even took 10 wickets.

Virender Sehwag (173) and Rahul Dravid (104) got hundreds in Ahmedabad as well. For New Zealand, Jesse Ryder got 103, but even more impressive was 131 from a debutant called Kane Williamson. Leading by 28, India were left reeling at 15/5 against Chris Martin (5-63) before VVS Laxman (91) and Harbhajan Singh bailed them out. India vs New Zealand Part 16, 2008/09: India Win Series in New Zealand After 41 Years.

At Hyderabad, Tim McIntosh’s 102 took New Zealand to 350 before Harbhajan propelled India to a 122-run lead. However, a counterattacking 225, off just 308 balls, from Brendon McCullum pushed New Zealand to safety.

There was no such respite for New Zealand at Nagpur, where Ishant Sharma (4-43 and 3-15) led the rout for India. There was support from Pragyan Ojha (3-57 and 2-67), and New Zealand were bowled out for 193 and 175. Ryder’s 59 in the first innings was the only individual score in excess of 40. India vs New Zealand Part 15, 2003/04: India Survive Mohali Scare.

Between these two innings, India piled 566/8. Dravid’s 191 lasted over nine and a half hours, while Sehwag (74), Gautam Gambhir (78), Sachin Tendulkar (61), and MS Dhoni (98) all contributed.

