Dubai, December 19: The Executive Board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that matches between India and Pakistan in upcoming ICC events till 2027, including next year's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at neutral venues. "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country as part of the ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday," the sport's global governing body said in a statement. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule To Be Announced Soon? Format To Be Changed From ODI to T20? Here’s What We Know/

This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), set to be played in February and March 2025, as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka). It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028, where neutral venue arrangements will also apply. Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Warns PCB Against Accepting ICC’s ‘Lollipop’ Deal on Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

The ICC's verdict on the matches between India and Pakistan will also end all the speculation regarding the Champions Trophy's future. As previously reported by IANS, Dubai is the front-runner to host India's matches in the Champions Trophy. However, the ICC said the schedule for the marquee event will be "confirmed soon". The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts and defending champions Pakistan.

The ICC also revealed that Cricket Australia is set to host one of the senior ICC women’s events during the period 2029 to 2031.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).