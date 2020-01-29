India vs Pakistan Semi-Final Clash on Cards in ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The clash of the titans is well on the cards with the growing chances of India U19 and Pakistan U19 locking horns in a blockbuster semi-final clash of the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. When these two arch-rivals meet, the division doesn’t matter nor does the age. The Priyam Garg-led side has already secured a place in the semi-finals after their 74-run triumph against Australia in the 1st super-plate quarter-final of the clash. On the other hand, Pakistan have to defeat Afghanistan in the quarters in order to set up a high-voltage clash against the defending champions on February 4. Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar Shine As India U19 Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC Under 19 CWC 2020, Beat Australia U19 by 74 Runs in Quarter-Final.

India have certainly been one of the most dominant teams in the ongoing tournament and are also regarded as the favourites to retain their title. The likes of Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the standout performers for India and are expected to extend their good run in the upcoming games too. For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Abbas Afridi have played a crucial role and will be aiming to help their side defeat Afghanistan too in the knock-out encounter to get a ticket for semis.

The last time when two sides locked horns was in a World Cup clash was in the group stage of 2018 edition of the gala tournament where a Prithvi Shaw-led India registered a 203-run win. Riding on a century by Shubman Gill, India posted 272 runs in the first innings before bundling their opposition out for 69 runs. Well, history and form both are in India’s favour and they will eye to put the foot on the paddle while Pakistan will lock for a turnaround.