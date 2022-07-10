An India vs Pakistan match in any format or sport is a crucial one and the craze around this high-profile game is always high, thanks to ardent sport lovers from both sides of the border. After clashing in their opening games of the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, India and Pakistan are once again scheduled to face each other in the showpiece event this year as well, which the stakes being as high as ever. According to reports from Tourism Australia, tickets for India vs Pakistan game, which would be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), has already been sold out. India Scheduled to Meet Rival Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28: Report

Around 45-50,000 fans are set to arrive in Australia for the clash between two Asian heavyweights at the T20 World Cup this year. "Based on our sales data so far, we have sold 40% of our packages in India, 27% in North America, 18% in Australia, 15% in UK and rest of the world. Hotel rooms across Melbourne have already been sold. About 45-50,000 fans are expected to arrive in Melbourne for the India-Pakistan match," said Ash Chawla, a representative from Global Sports Travel, which is an Australian-Indian sporting experiences company having global sales rights for 'ICC hospitality packages.'

He also added that a handful of VIP hospitality tickets remaining and the general ones have been sold out instantly. "General Admission tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes with only a handful of VIP hospitality experiences remaining," he stated.

The outbreak of COVID-19 prevented Australia from hosting the 2020 T20 World Cup. Two years down the line, Australia are planning one of the biggest versions of the competition with the home team starting as defending champions. India, last year, lost to Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup match and this time, another exciting clash can be expected.

