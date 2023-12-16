India and South Africa begin a new chapter in this tour when they lock horns in the 1st ODI of a three-match series, on December 17. The Men in Blue pulled off an emphatic victory over South Africa in the third and last T20I to finish the series 1-1 and now, the action shifts to the ODIs. There is a change of guard with KL Rahul leading the team in these three ODI matches and he and his young team will look to make an impact against the home team. As we saw earlier, rain did make an impact in this tour so far, interrupting two matches and fans would be keen to know if there are any chances of a downpour in this contest as well. Let us take a look at the Johannesburg weather report before the IND vs SA 1st ODI. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Johannesburg.

India would be playing in an ODI for the first time since that heartbreaking loss to Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup on November 19. The Men in Blue would be without seniors for this series and it will be interesting to see how the fresh faces deal with the Proteas challenge. India had completely outplayed South Africa in the ODI World Cup last month but both teams will want to keep that behind and put up a great show in the 1st ODI. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Other Indian Cricket Team Players Gear Up for IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Johannesburg Weather Report

Expected weather in Johannesburg during IND vs SA 1st ODI (Source: Accuweather)

The weather in Johannesburg will be cloudy at the start of the day with a bit of thunderstorm also likely. Fortunately, there is likely to be no rainfall during the match, which starts at 10:00 am local time and 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The temperature is likely to be around 22 to 29 degrees Celsius.

New Wanderers Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch is generally likely to assist batters. Spinners are also likely to find some assistance, an example of that being India's dominant win over South Africa in the 3rd T20I at this very ground. Fans can expect this clash to be a high-scoring one and the team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first.

