Fresh after defeating world champions Australia in a T20 series, the Indian cricket team takes on another quality side in the form of South Africa in a three-game T20 series. These games will test the players ahead of the all-important World Cup in Australia. The first game takes place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthpuram. The Proteas head into the contest on the back of winning four out of their last five matches in the shortest format of the game. It is an ideal opportunity for both sides to fix their loose ends and come up with a combination that will work in Australia. India versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hostar app from 7:00 PM IST. India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Kerala.

Hardik Pandya has been rested by Indians for these games and with Deepak Hooda injured, the opportunity has gone to Shahbaz Ahmad to be part of the Indian middle order. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were disappointing against Australia and the duo needs some runs against the Proteas. Jasprit Bumrah is also well short of his high standards and he alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to get back to form soon. IND Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs SA: Check Predicted Indian XI for India vs South Africa Cricket Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

Temba Bavuma is back for South Africa which means either Reeza Hendricks or Rilee Rossouw making way for the skipper. It is not an easy decision to make for the team management though considering both are in good form. David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the lower middle order add a lot of firepower to the side. The bowling unit will be led by pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, players with rich IPL experience.

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at the Greenfield Cricket Association Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday). The IND vs SA cricket match has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 06:30 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to watch IND vs SA 1st T20I match live telecast on their TV sets. The India vs Australia clash will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch live streaming of India vs South Africa 1st T20I online. India at home can be a difficult side to beat and will likely go 1-0 up in the series at the end of today's game.

