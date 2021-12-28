After facing a washout on day 2 of the first Test match between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli and men are prepping up day 3 and will be hoping to have a full game today at SuperSport Park Stadium. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. So since day 2 got washed out. Rains kept on pouring and kept the groundsmen busy as they were seen removing and placing the covers back. As soon as there was a glimmer of hope of the play to start soon, heaven opened its doors. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 3, Centurion Weather Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for IND vs SA 1st Test at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

Talking about day 1 that witnessed Virat Kohli and men being in the driver's seat. KL Rahul scored a century whereas, Mayank Agarwal made 60 runs. After Agarwal made his way to the pavilion, Chteshwar Pujara followed. He got out on a golden duck. Virat Kohli scored 35 runs. Ajinkya Rahane then walked into bat and then built up a strong partnership with KL Rahul. As of now, we have Rahane batting on 40 runs. Now, let's talk about the live streaming and online telecast detail of the game below.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 3 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 3 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 3?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st Test online.

