India vs South Africa Dharamshala Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How the Weather Will Behave for IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020 at HPCA

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Team India will be playing their first ODI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamshala. In this article, we bring you the rain forecast and pitch report for the game, but before that let’s have a look at the short preview of the match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya make a comeback into the series. Team India enters the game with a loss in the Test series whereas South Africa has been in good form and recently whitewashed Australia at home in three-match ODI series. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Now let’s have a look at the pitch and weather report for the game. Overnight showers could have delayed start in the match. By 3.00 pm, there would be a passing shower and by 06.00 pm, there would be rains once again. By the evening, there could be thunderstorms once again and the temperatures could hover at around 9-13 degree Celsius. Now, let’s have a look at the snapshot of the weather below: India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Match Preview: Jolted IND Look to Start Well Against SA in Dharamsala.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The bowlers will get assistance in the first part of the match due to the overcast conditions. But in the later part of the match, the pitch will also be in favour of the batsmen. The team winning the toss would look to field first. The first inning score in the last five ODIs is 214 runs.