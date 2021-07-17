India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the first ODI 2021. As Virat Kohli and others are sent to England for the series against the Three Lions players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw and others will be taking on Sri Lanka on the ODI games which start on Sunday. In the absence of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the series for the Indian team. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the weather and the pitch report for the game. SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI 2021.

So we could have a delayed start to the match as there are a few spells in the after which are expected to pour at around 3.00 pm. This could happen just during or after the toss. But then, the day is expected to be clear for cricket. However, it will be cloudy for the rest of the day. As per Accuweather, it will rain only at around 10.00 PM with thunderstorms. Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below.

Weather report:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch report:

The average first inning score will be around 235 runs. The highest score recorded by India on this wicket is 375/5 by India in 2017. So it would be safe to say that the deck is batting friendly. Pacers will get assistance early on. Spinners in the middle overs can get wickets in Colombo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).