India would begin their much-awaited tour of Sri Lanka by facing the hosts in the first of the three-match ODI series, which starts on July 18, Sunday. The series, which was originally scheduled to start on July 13, had to be postponed due to reports of positive COVID-19 cases within the Sri Lankan camp. The visitors have a relatively young squad and would be led by Shikhar Dhawan for the very first time and he'd have a point to prove or two as one of the most experienced members of the team. Despite missing a lot of their main players in skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami among others, the Indian squad has a good mix of youth and experience and undoubtedly they would be the favourites heading into this match and the series as a whole. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL in Colombo

Sri Lanka on the other hand would aim at scripting a turnaround in their fortunes. They had an absolutely horrible display in England where they lost both the ODI and T20I series and with a change in captaincy, a fresh approach can be expected from their side. Here are the tips for picking your fantasy team for this clash.

SL vs IND, 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Sanju Samson (IND) can be picked as the keeper in your team.

SL vs IND, 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Dasun Shanaka (SL) could be selected as the batsmen.

SL vs IND, 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND), Dhananjaya De Silva (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) should be the all-rounders.

SL vs IND, 1st ODI 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) and Varun Chakravarthy (IND) can be the bowlers in your team.

