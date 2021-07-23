India and Sri Lanka face each other in the third and the final One-Day International of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 (Friday). India have already sealed the series and will be aiming for a white-wash. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 3rd ODI live streaming can scroll down below for more details. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs Sri Lanka: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match in Colombo.

The series is already sealed as India registered a comeback win in the 2nd One-Day International to take a 2-0 lead in the three-game series. But Sri Lanka will be aiming to get back to winning ways and will hope of ending the tour on a positive note. Both sides are likely to make a number of changes giving fringe players a chance to prove themselves. India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match will be played on July 23, 2021 (Friday) and has a scheduled time of 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka nd fans can watch the IND vs SL match live on Sony SIX SD/HD, Sony TEN 1 SD/HD, in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary. The game will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

