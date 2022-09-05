The third match of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round is scheduled to be played between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) on September 06 at the Dubai International Stadium. The heated encounter will kick-start at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to stay in contention for a spot in the finals. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 match face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Live Updated: Pakistan Move to Second Spot With Win Over India.

India after an unbeaten group stage in Asia Cup 2022, suffered an opening defeat in the second round against Pakistan in a nail-biting thriller by five wickets. Sri Lanka opposite to that, kick-started their second round handsomely against Afghanistan as the hosts defeated the latter by four wickets. Sri Lanka are the table toppers in the super four points table so far while India dropped down to number three after the previous night's defeat. The upcoming game is crucial to both sides, especially Men in Blue who would look to open their account in the super four stage.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Kusal Mendis (SL) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Players Celebrate in Dressing Room After Five-Wicket Win Against India in Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND),Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Asitha Fernando (SL) could form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Kusal Mendis (SL),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Asitha Fernando (SL).

Virat Kohli (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team,While as Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

