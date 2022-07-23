After a close encounter in the opening game of the series, India and West Indies will face off in the second One-Day International. The IND vs WI 2nd ODI clash will be played at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on July 24, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the encounter, we bring you IND vs WI head-to-head record, likely playing XI and other details you need to know. India Eke Out Narrow Three-Run Win Over West Indies in 1st ODI, Take 1–0 Series Lead.

India managed to edge out the first encounter by three runs to take a 1-0 lead and will be hoping for a similar result to seal yer another series win. Meanwhile, West Indies will aim for a win as they look to get back on level terms in the series. Both teams showed great promise in the opening ODI which will make the second game even more exciting. India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Video Highlights: Watch Free Replay of IND vs WI Match from Queen's Park Oval.

IND vs WI ODIs Head-to-Head

The two teams have faced each other a total of 137 times in One-Day Internationals. India leads the head-to-head record with 68 wins compared to West Indies’ 63 victories. Two matches have been tied while four games have produced in No-Result.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

India will count on stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to produce the goods in the game. Meanwhile, West Indies will look to Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran for a match-winning performance.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Alzarri Joseph vs Shihar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rovaman Powell will be some of the key battles to look forward to.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Venue

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on July 24, 2022 (Sunday).

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Match Timing

The 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) holds the TV telecast rights for the India tour of the West Indies 2022. However, the live online streaming of India vs West Indies will be available on the FanCode website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Shai Hope (w), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hossain, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

