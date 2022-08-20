Zimbabwe were completely outplayed by India in the first ODI game versus India and the hosts will need to improve considerably if they are to put up a fight in the second game. The top order for Zimbabwe could not put a strong resistance against the Indian attack and that played a major role in their loss. The squad lacks a true world-class performer and there is not much bench strength to ring in the changes. For the Men in Blue, it looks like another series victory is on the horizon after a powerful showing against the West Indies. Even their fringe players are world-class and that speaks volumes about Indian cricket. Zimbabwe versus India will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 12:45 PM. India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022, Harare Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Harare Sports Club.

Skipper Regis Chakabva and Brad Evans were the only two batsmen that looked like scoring a few in the last ODI. The top order especially the openers Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani will have to own up the challenge thrown at them and try and provide a stable start. Zimbabwe tried eight bowlers in the first game and all of them proved ineffective. The unit needs massive improvement.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill enjoy batting with each other and decimated the Zimbabwe attack. The duo will be confident of a strong performance in the second game as well. Deepak Chahar was named the man of the match in the first ODI courtesy of a splendid bowling figure of 3/27. Kuldeep Yadav will also be looking to get his first wicket of the series. The Indian bowling average during the first ten overs in 2022 is 24.32, their best since 2003.

When is India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club in Hahare on August 20, 2022 (Saturday). The IND vs ZIM cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 12:15 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ZIM match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI online. India are on a different level compared to Zimbabwe and should secure a win in the second ODI.

