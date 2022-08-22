India have made light work of Zimbabwe so far in the ODI series and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. The gulf in class between the two nations has been fairly evident but it is important for Zimbabwe to learn from these experiences. Batting has been their issue and needs massive improvement if they are to grow as a team. For the Men in Blue, the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe open up an opportunity to give an opportunity to their fringe players and keep them involved at the international level. The current Indian cricket team is blessed to have a large talent pool and the players are quick to grab these opportunities with both hands. Zimbabwe versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:45 PM IST. Asia Cup 2022: Skipper Rohit Sharma Set To Become First Indian To Feature in Seven Consecutive Editions of the Tournament.

The Zimbabwe top order has barely contributed in the series which is a cause of grave concern. Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano need to build a platform for the middle-order batters to capitalize on. Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams have a lot of potential but they need to score big against the top sides, which has not yet happened. The bowling has been largely flat but it is often not given enough runs to have a go at the opposition. IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022 in Harare.

Ishan Kishan got out cheaply in the last match and he alongside Deepak Hooda have another opportunity to shine on this tour. Rahul Tripathi is also knocking on the door to be included but not much change should be expected in the bowling unit. The likes of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna should all feature.

When is India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club in Hahare on August 22, 2022 (Monday). The IND vs ZIM cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 12:15 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ZIM match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI online.

Zimbabwe have the pride to play for in the final game of the ODI series and they will be looking to play some positive cricket. But in the end, it is the visitors that are the overwhelming favoruites to win.

