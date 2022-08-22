Rohit Sharma is set for a unique record as he will become the first Indian player to feature in seven consecutive Asia Cup tournaments. The Indian captain has been a regular for his side in the competition and would be playing his first Asia Cup since being named full-time captain.

Rohit Sharma Set to Achieve Unique Feat:

