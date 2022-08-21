The third and final ODI between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and India (IND) will take place on 22 August (Monday) at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. The match will begin at 12:45 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs India third ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Harare

India sealed the three-match series after winning the second ODI and taking a 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe on Saturday. India, after winning the toss decided to bowl first and very rightly earned an outcome in their favour after dismissing the whole Zimbabwe team on a paltry score of 161 runs. Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (39) both made a handful of runs to reach some score that could be defended. Shardul Thakur who was included in the team as Deepak Chahar's replacement scalped 3 wickets in seven overs. India while chasing did lost wickets at regular intervals, however, Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 43 off 39 balls in the middle along with Deepak Hooda's 25 off 36 helped the Men in Blue clinch the match by 5 wickets.

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson (IND) and Regis Chakabva (ZIM) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Ryan Burl (ZIM) and KL Rahul (IND) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM) and Axar Patel (IND) could be our all-rounders

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Prasidh Krishna (IND), Luke Jongwe (ZIM) and Deepak Chahar (IND) could form the bowling attack

ZIM vs IND, 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction:

Sanju Samson (IND), Regis Chakabva (ZIM), Shubman Gill (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Ryan Burl (ZIM), KL Rahul (IND), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Axar Patel (IND), Prasidh Krishna (IND), Luke Jongwe (ZIM), Deepak Chahar (IND).

Shubman Gill (IND) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Shikhar Dhawan (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

