Women's cricket is set for a debut appearance at the Commonwealth Games this year and what better way than to start it with two titanic teams going up against each other? India and Australia are slated to compete in the opening game of the women's cricket event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday, July 29. The match would be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams possess some quality names in contemporary women's cricket and this clash, which would be in T20 format, is expected to be an intense and exciting one. CWG 2022: Australia Women’s Cricket Team Reveal New Kit Ahead of Birmingham Games

Australia, who won the World Cup earlier this year, are favourites for a podium finish as well in the competition but they would not have it easy. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India possess enough ability to pack a punch and score a win over the mighty Aussies. The Indian team would be without Pooja Vastrakar and S Meghana, both of whom contracted COVID-19 before the team left for Birmingham.

India Women vs Australia Women Head to Head Record in T20Is

India Women and Australia Women have faced each other a total of 23 times with the latter scoring wins in 16 of those matches. India in the meantime, have won only six games with one fixture getting abandoned.

India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Key Players

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana would definitely be the key players for India in this match. Australia on the other hand, would rely on their skipper Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy to come good against the Indians.

India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Mini Battles

The clash between Harmanpreet Kaur and Alana King would be a very exciting one to watch along with the duel between Meg Lanning and Renuka Singh.

India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India Women vs Australia Women clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on July 29, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Sony are the official broadcast partners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India, would provide live telecast of this event. Fans can watch the IND-W vs AUS-W clash at Commonwealth Games on the Sony Sports network channels on Indian TV sets. Sony Liv, the OTT platform for Sony, would be providing live streaming of the match for fans in India.

India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Australia Women Likely Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).