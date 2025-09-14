India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Ahead of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, in preparation for the marquee event, India Women National Cricket Team will play host to Australia Women National Cricket Team between September 14 and September 20 in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs will see Harmanpreet Kaur and Co gain much-needed match time in the middle, while Alyssa Healy and her team will look for acclimatization ahead of their title defence. IND-W vs AUS-W 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About India Women vs Australia Women ODI Series.

India have named a solid squad for the IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs, with a perfect blend of youth and experience, with players like Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Sree Charani, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Kranti Gaud, and Deepti Sharma in the ranks, captained by the seasoned Kaur. India Women are coming off a successful tour of England, and have been undergoing an intensive training camp ahead of the ODIs and Women's WC.

Australia, on the other hand, have named a strong side IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs, that will see the likes of Tahila McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney, and Megan Schutt back on familiar grounds, having featured heavily in WPL.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 Date Sunday, Sept 14 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar and Star Sports

When is India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, September 14. The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, and starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: Get Time Table With Date and Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of ODI WC

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs Australia Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI 2025 Match?

Star Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs AUS-W 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the JioHotstar mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee.

