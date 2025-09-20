India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: A fascinating series decider is on the cards as the India Women's National Cricket Team goes up against the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025. Alyssa Healy's Australia had taken the lead in the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series with an eight-wicket win in Mullanpur on September 14, but Harmanpreet Kaur and the Women in Blue bounced back in terrific fashion at the same venue three days later, handing the Australia Women's National Cricket Team a 102-run defeat, their worst-ever in ODIs so far, thus squaring the series 1-1. IND-W vs AUS-W Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win India vs Australia Women's 3rd ODI 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team will be brimming with confidence heading into the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025, but will be equally aware of how dangerous Australia could be. The Aussies, on the other hand, would be desperate to put behind the disappointment from the IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI and be focused on winning the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 ODI series with a victory in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 not very far away, both teams would know that they cannot afford many slip-ups in these matches and will need to be at their very best to gain momentum for the marquee tournament that starts on September 30. India Women’s Cricket Team To Wear Special Pink-Coloured Jersey in IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 To Promote Breast Cancer Awareness (Watch Video).

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 Date Saturday, September 20 Time 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Live Streaming and Telecast Details JioHotstar (Live Streaming) and Star Sports (Live Telecast)

When is India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is slated to take on the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the third and final ODI of the IND-W vs AUS-W 2025 series. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs Australia Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down. Pratika Rawal Reflects on Her Partnerships With Smriti Mandhana, Says ‘I Enjoy Batting With Her More Than She Enjoys Batting With Me’.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2025 Match?

Star Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs AUS-W 2025, and their OTT platform, JioHotstar, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the JioHotstar mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee.

