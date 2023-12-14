As India Women took on England Women in the only Test match against England at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur ended up missing her maiden Test half-century by getting dismissed in a bizarre manner. She got run out, which was similar to her dismissal in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal against Australia. On that occasion her bat was stuck but fans criticized her running between the wickets and shared their reactions on social media. Shubha Satheesh Scores Second-Fastest Test Fifty by an Indian Woman, Achieves Feat on Debut During IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test.

Careless

Bizarre

Bizarre way of getting out but reality is she has done this is past and has not learnt from her mistakes. We lost T20 WC SF against Australia because of exact same mistake. Very unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/rmwrHW4wiP — Brajesh Kumar (@brajeshkumar109) December 14, 2023

Unlucky or Careless

Unlucky or careless? — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) December 14, 2023

Casual

Not the 1st time she has been so casual https://t.co/Zx8RcaOgQG — ƿ✨ (@DuddWiser) December 14, 2023

Not Again

Lazy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)