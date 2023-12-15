Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues made her debut in Test cricket in the one-off Test match against England at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Despite playing for India in limited over formats for long, she didn't get opportunity in Test matches because of how rarely red-ball cricket is played in Women's cricket. Jemimah originally belongs from Mumbai and plays domestic cricket for them. She shared an emotional post after she received the Test cap in front of her family who were part of the team huddle ahead of the match. IND-W vs ENG-W One-Off Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps Update: Shubha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues Put India in Driver's Seat At End of Day's Play.

Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Down Emotional Note

Waited a long time for this day! To make my test debut it in my home town and my parents and brothers joining the team hurdle for the cap presentation is so special! After all the ups and downs we've seen as a family together, to see God's faithfulness together is special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9K8sPTT90j — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) December 14, 2023

