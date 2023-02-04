The previous edition runner-ups, Women-in-Blue, will hope to redeem their disappointing play in 2020 final and end on a historic note this time when they start over again in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Team India will kick off their 2023 T20 World Cup outing on February 12 in a blockbuster clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground. Harmanpreet Kaur led Women are placed in group 2 alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies in the eighth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Team India is scheduled to play four group-stage matches in the forthcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads.

Following the opening group clash against arch-nemesis Pakistan, the Women-in-blue will take on the former champions West Indies on February 15 at Newlands Cricket Ground. Having won two T20I matches on the trot quite recently against West Indies in Women's Tri-Series 2023, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be confident to thump them down once again in an even more crucial encounter. Team India will then travel to Port Elizabeth to play their third group match against the inaugural champions England at St George's Park Cricket Stadium on February 18, followed by the last group clash against Ireland on February 20 at the same venue. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get T20 Tournament Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Match List at Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Date Match Time (IST) Venue February 12 India Women vs Pakistan Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 15 India Women vs West Indies Women 6:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town February 18 India Women vs England Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha February 20 India Women vs Ireland Women 6:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha

Team India's 15-member squad for the eighth edition of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 was announced in December last year. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue leading the Women-in-Blue for the third time in the Women's T20 World Cup and left-hand batter Smriti Mandhana is appointed as her deputy. The captain of U-19 Women's inaugural T20 World Cup winner, Shafali Verma and Wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh were also included in the senior T20 world cup squad. Both are set to mark their return to the team after the recent triumph. Senior pacer Shikha Pandey, who was seen in action in October 2021 last time, was also included in the 15-member squad of the marquee event. Left-arm pacer, Anjali Sarvani also finds a place in the world cup squad. The star pacer recently made her debut against Australia in December 2022.

India Squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

