Will India be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year? Well, this has been a grey area for some time now after it was made clear that Pakistan would be the host of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Many would have doubted India's participation in the competition, given the fact that the Men in Blue have not travelled to Pakistan since 2008. But cricket fans from both sides of the border, better be excited because this is a piece of information you would love to hear.

The Indian cricket team is likely to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament as it was revealed as one of the assignments of the BCCI next year. Ahead of the world's richest cricket board's Annual General Meeting (AGM), Cricbuzz reported that a note, reportedly by the governing body was circulated among the state associations which had the BCCI's plans for 2023 out of which featured the possibility of travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup tournament. The Indian team would be competing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup both in South Africa next year. Besides hosting, the 2023 World Cup, Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan also featured in the list of assignments.

The Men in Blue had last played in Pakistan in 2008 during the Asia Cup back then and since then, have not travelled to the neighbouring nation. A BCCI official also reportedly confirmed to Cricbuzz, "It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always." If the Indian team ends up travelling to Pakistan, it would be a historic development, which could eventually lead to both these Asian giants taking part in frequent bilaterals, something that fans from both sides of the border would be very eagerly looking forward to.

