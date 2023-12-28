As the new year of 2024 approaches, it brings new hopes for everyone. Hopes of success and flourish, of ambitions that have evaded the pursuer for long. It holds true for the sportspersons and their pursuits alike. Team India missed out on the much prized ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 despite looking like they are a step away from getting it into their grasp. Although the loss was heartbreaking, now they look into 2024 which brings new challenges. The year starts with preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and a big Test series at home against England. The biggest challenge lies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is another opportunity for Team India to get their hands on an ICC trophy. They will also host New Zealand later in the year for a Test series and finally the year will end with the exciting visit down under, a five-match Test series against the mighty Australia. Fans eager to know Indian Cricket Team's entire schedule in 2024 with date and other details, will get the entire information here. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Breaks Broadcast and Digital Records.

Indian Cricket team had a mixed 2023 with their performances. After the T20 World Cup in 2022 ODI cricket became the priority alongside the remainder of 2021-23 World Test Championship Cycle. India performed well in the white ball formats as they prepared for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 later in the year and also defeated Australia in the Test series in a closely fought battle at home. Although they lost the ODI series soon after and then the big World Test Championship final which extended their run of not having an ICC trophy. It got followed with a tour to West Indies which started well with the Test series and ODI series victory but ended with a bitter taste with the T20 Series loss. Although the real challenge was still on it's way.

India had a fantastic Asia Cup 2023 where they demolished the likes of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to lift the title. The backed it up with a brilliant winning spree which extended deep into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 where they dismantled oppositions to make their way into the final. As it seemed like they will finally lift the title, they lost the final to Australia and the fans of Team India had a huge heartbreak. The preparation of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 began soon after where they won the five match T20I series against Australia and tied the T20 series against South Africa. The year ended on a high with a ODI series victory against South Africa. Year Ender 2023: Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Other Highest T20I Wicket-Takers for India This Year.

Series Matches Start Date Home/Away India vs South Africa 1 Test January 03 Away India vs Afghanistan 3 T20Is January 11 Home India vs England 5 Tests January 25 Home ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20Is June 3 Away India vs Sri Lanka 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is TBD Away India vs Bangladesh 2 Tests and 3 T20Is TBD Home India vs New Zealand 3 Tests TBD Home India vs Australia 5 Tests TBD Away

Overseas Test tours are never easy. Specially when it is a big tour to Australia. India will have to deal with the challenge upfront but they have came out with flying colours in the challenge before. The eye still remains at the prized trophy of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as the desperation for a ICC trophy keeps on going higher with every passing day. Fans will be eager to see their favourite Indian Cricket team performer better along with the incoming new year as well.

