BCCI have announced that the Indian team will receive a bonus of INR 5 crore after securing a series win against Australia. The Indian team got the better of the hosts on the final day of the Gabba Test to seal the Border-Gavaskar trophy, handing Australia their first defeat at the venue in the longest format in 32 years. Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill played brilliant knock son day 5 as India won the series 2-1. Rishabh Pant Guides India to Three-Wicket Win As Visitors Register Historic 2-1 Series Win.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to his social media to announce that the Indian cricket team will receive a team bonus after their performance at the Gabba. ‘The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill’ he wrote. India Becomes First Team To Beat Australia at The Gabba in 32 Years.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

India became the first team since West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia in a Test match at the Gabba and they did it some style. Missing crucial players due to injuries and other reasons, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side showed great character and determination to out-play a well-rounded Australian team.

Several players made their debut for India during the series and showed their skills when put to the test by the Australian team. Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Sgardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj all impressed in the game as India got over the line in a dramatic game.

