Indian Women's Cricket Team Lockdown Diaries: Smriti Mandhana Plays Ludo Game Online With Teammates, Troubles Brother While Staying Indoors (Watch Video)

Smriti Mandhana (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana has revealed that amid the coronavirus lockdown, she spends time while playing Ludo game online with her teammates. Apart from it, the cricketer workouts and troubles her brother. Cricketers like all our use continues to stay indoors in order to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus. In a video tweeted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mandhana said, "We, all friends together play ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded, all the teammates." Indian Cricket Team Lockdown Diaries: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Daily Routine; From Karate Practice to Playing With Daughter Aarya This Is How the Mumbai Batsman Is Spending Time at Home (Watch Video).

The 23-year-old also revealed that she is in touch with trainer. "Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive feedback. He keeps sending us all the workouts that we need to follow," Mandhana added.

The batter is enjoying time with the family and has been cooking as well. "The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It's my favourite pass time," she said.

Watch Video Shared by BCCI

"The third thing which I love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don't want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family."

"The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day," she added. Mandhana signed off by urging people to practice social distancing. "Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit," she concluded.