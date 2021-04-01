With the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 right around the corner, players of all teams are gearing up for the gala T20 tournament. Over the years, IPL has given several stars to Indian cricket. From Hardik Pandya to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, many players to the national team through IPL and made a name for themselves. At the same time, the cash-rich league has also given opportunities to several out-of-favour players to prove their mettle again and get back in Team India colours. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in India, numerous players would be determined to get a berth, and a good IPL 2021 might just help them. As the upcoming tournament takes a countdown, let’s look at four players who can come back to India's limited-overs team with their impressive show. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

1. Ajinkya Rahane

Vice-captain of the Indian Test team, Rahane hasn’t played white-ball cricket for the Men in Blue since February 2018. However, he has a great opportunity in the upcoming season with Delhi Capitals’ regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the entire season with a shoulder injury. While wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant takes over the leadership role, Rahane is all but likely to bat at crucial number three position, and he’ll have a point to prove. Will Cheteshwar Pujara Be Part of CSK First-Choice Playing XI in IPL 2021?

2. R Ashwin

With Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav not doing well lately, many fans and experts batted for Ashwin’s return in the white-ball set-up. Like his Delhi Capitals teammate Rahane, Ashwin has been delivering consistently in Test matches but hasn’t played limited-overs cricket for the national team since July 2017. Nevertheless, an impressive IPL 2021 season might see him piping Chahal or Yadav in the World Cup squad.

3. Sanju Samson

Following some impressive performances last season, Samson got a national call-up for the limited-overs series against Australia. However, the wicket-keeper batsman couldn’t do much and subsequently wasn’t picked for the England series. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is a man to watch out for this season as Rajasthan Royals appointed him the captain. Hence, an impressive campaign might earn him a spot in the national team again.

4. Navdeep Saini

Many touted Saini to become a regular face in the Indian team as the right-arm pacer delivered some brilliant performances in the 2019-20 season. However, he warmed the benches in the recently-concluded T20I series against England before being dropped from the ODI side. With Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the ranks, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) speedster need to shine in the upcoming tournament to get back in the national side.

5. Manish Pandey

Pandey has been around India’s white-ball team for a while, but he could never cement his place in the team. Like Samson, the veteran Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was part of India’s squad for the Australia series but was dropped against England. With Mumbai Indians duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan making a statement with their superb debut, Pandey has to unleash his A-game for the Orange Army to be a part of India’s World Cup squad.

