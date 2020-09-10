The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a breeding ground for the development of domestic cricketers over the years. One of the key reasons behind the Indian cricketers gaining so much by playing in this cash rich league is that every year, it attracts top international stars. The experience they share in the dressing room is vital and helps in the overall growth of the team. Franchisees vie for the top rated international stars in the auctions because they know the balance they bring to the team. It is often not possible for the domestic players to come into the team and start performing instantly and this is where the four foreigners per team come in handy. Historically, the foreign buys have brought good return on investment. Ahead of the IPL 2020, we take a look at top 5 overseas player to watch out for. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

AB de Villiers

The importance of AB De Villiers in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad cannot be gauged as the former Proteas skipper is virtually the entire middle order for the team. Be it chasing or getting to an above par score batting first, ABD is a player fit for all occasions. His ability to begin the onslaught early on in his innings makes him a vital cog in the RCB wheel.

Andre Russell

He is one player that makes the bowler tremble with fear right from the very beginning of the innings. He smashed 510 runs at an average of 57 last season while chipping in with 11 wickets as well making him KKR’s most valuable player. The only drawback with Andre Russell is that the team is over dependent on him and any failure could be catastrophic for the team. IPL 2020 Opening Ceremony: Here's Why There Won't be Any Gala Curtain Raiser This Year.

David Warner

The Australian opener could start his campaign a week late owing to quarantine rules but we know he will more than make up for the loss. A talismanic batsman and one of the leaders on the pitch out there for Hyderabad, David Warner has been the most consistent performer in the IPL for the past many seasons now. He has managed more than 600 runs in the league for the past three years which is astonishing.

Dale Steyn

RCB have taken a huge gamble with Dale Steyn considering his fitness or the lack of it for the past five years or so. He was brilliant in whatever little cricket he played in the 2019 IPL, arriving mid-season. On the slow dead tracks in UAE, RCB will need a bowler who can generate some pace and swing and Dale Steyn fits the bill perfectly.

Imran Tahir

The Purple cap winner last season with 26 wickets, Imran Tahir is tailor made for T20 cricket. M S Dhoni always utilises Tahir as a frontline bowler who gets him wickets in the powerplay. With the conditions in UAE favouring spinner, the former Proteas spinner will be difficult to get away with the ball holding up on the surface. IPL 2020: Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni and Other Oldest Cricketers Set to Take Part in Indian Premier League Season 13.

WATCH: IPL 2020 Schedule Announced

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on the 19th of September with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings. The fans will get to witness some of their favourite international cricketers from the past as well as present in action which is the main attraction of the league.

