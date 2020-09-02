The Indian Premier League has been a breeding ground for young players over the years who have gone on to do wonders for their national team. Each franchisee has its own talent scouts who find these budding cricketers and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent at the highest level. In addition to the youngsters, IPL is also the perfect retirement home. If we go through the squads, several names will crop up that have not represented their national team for several years now yet are consistently performing in IPL. Credit must be given to these players for not only maintaining top physical condition but also for their will to succeed. Ahead of the another gruelling season in the IPL, we take a look at six of the oldest cricketers set to feature in the league. Pravin Tambe, 48, could have topped this list, but he was barred from participating in IPL 2020 after he signed a contract for Caribbean Premier League (CPL). IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Imran Tahir – Age 41 – Former Proteas spinner Imran Tahir is a bundle of energy on the field and his trademark wicket celebrations bears testimony to his love for the game. Despite him being 41, he plays in T20 leagues around the world and is an important part of MS Dhoni’s plans at CSK for the coming season.

Harbhajan Singh – Age 40 – There are many who wrote off champion Harbhajan Singh post his exit from Mumbai Indians but he has proved his detractors wrong with some fine showing for new home – Chennai Super Kings. He will be a regular feature for Dhoni’s team on the slow dead wickets of the UAE.

Chris Gayle – Age 39 – Universe boss Chris Gayle has been very inconsistent in the IPL for current club Kings XI Punjab yet his name is enough for the owners to bet their money on the cricket legend. His running between the wickets may have slowed with age but he can easily come up with quick-fire runs at the top of the order. Chris Gayle IPL Franchise History: List of Teams Universe Boss Has Represented in Indian Premier League.

Shane Watson – Age 39 – CSK loves to have the old disciplined cricketers in their ranks and continuing this trend is 39 year old former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. He had a brilliant 2018 campaign but slowed down a bit last year. He will once again feature in every game for CSK barring a massive change in plans.

MS Dhoni – Age 39 – Mahi, who recently sent the entire cricketing fan base into an emotional meltdown by announcing retirement from International cricket, will look to lay his hands on the coveted IPL trophy once again. The cool and composed skipper of Chennai Super Kings still remains one of the fittest cricketers out there despite being close to 40. Team CSK Key Players for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Chennai Super Kings.

Dale Steyn – Age 37 – RCB will hope Proteas speedster Dale Steyn remains fit in the 2020 campaign after being injury plagued for the last four years or so. It will be interesting to see the variation he gets on board with UAE pitches offering precious little for the pacers.

The veterans are the guiding light for budding cricketers in the IPL and their presence calms things down in the dressing room. Even though they may not feature in all games, there are part of the core team.

