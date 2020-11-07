Bengaluru, Nov 7: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons who were allegedly running a betting racket on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches.

The arrests were made on Friday late night. The CCB police recovered Rs 10.05 lakh cash and two mobile phones from them.

The duo was caught while negotiating a betting deal with prospective customers for an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. IPL Betting Racket Busted in Bengaluru, Two Held; Rs 2 Lakh Seized.

According to the police, the arrested are locals and have been identified as Akash Jain, 29 years, resident of Chamarajapet and Naveen Dani, 34 years, resident of Shantinagar.

The CCB said, "We acted on a tip off that the duo were organising a betting on the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals that was held on Thursday night," a senior official said.

According to the police, the accused used to set the betting terms with prospective customers using websites like Diamond Exchange and Lotas. "These websites are known for giving betting ratios. And based on the statistics provided by these websites, the duo ran their racket," the officer said. The police have registered a case and investigation was on.

