Australian cricket stars are set to take the field after the Coronavirus-induced break as they are scheduled to fly England for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first match will be played on September 4 while the final encounter of the tour will take place on September 16 which means that players of both the teams will miss the initial part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Nevertheless, an exciting contest is set on the cards as Australia and England are two of the best teams at the moment in white-ball cricket. Below, we’ll look at the schedule, match timing, venue and other details of ENG vs AUS series.Download England vs Australia 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

The two cricket giants last locked horns in Ashes 2019 which witnessed a great battle between the bat and each ball. The five-match Test series was tied 2-2 but Australia retained the Ashes urn as they won the preceding Test series against England. This time, however, the contest is in white-ball cricket. Australia have named a full-strength squad which can give any opposition a run for their money. On the other hand, England can’t afford to take the field with a depleted side as Ireland gave them tough competition in the recently concluded ODI series. England vs Australia 2020: ICC Confirms ENG to Host AUS in Three T20I, ODI Series in September.

Full Schedule of England Tour of Australia 2020:

England vs Australia – 3-T20I Series Details S.NO Date Match Venue Time (IST) 1. September 4 England vs Australia, 1st T20I Ageas Bowl, Southampton 10: 30 pm 2. September 6 England vs Australia, 2nd T20I Ageas Bowl, Southampton 6: 30 pm 3. September 8 England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Ageas Bowl, Southampton 10: 30 pm England vs Australia – 3-ODI Series Details 4. September 11 England vs Australia, 1st ODI Old Trafford, Manchester 5: 30 pm 5. September 13 England vs Australia, 2nd ODI Old Trafford, Manchester 5: 30 pm 6. September 16 England vs Australia, 3rd ODI Old Trafford, Manchester 5: 30 pm

The likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are currently contesting in the three-match Test series against Pakistan which will end on August 25. Hence, these stars will get an 11-day break and they might get eligible to participate in the T20I and ODI series. Also, many stars like skipper Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will play threeT20Is against Pakistan which will give them a chance to get in the groove. On the other hand, Australian cricketers are fresh and will be raring to take the field again.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England Squad: TBA

