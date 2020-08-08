Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the exciting teams to watch in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Having won the title once, Sunrisers are known for producing high quality matches. With the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan in their ranks, SRH is definitely a highly-ranked side. Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 is just more than a month away and fans are waiting to witness the mega event of cricket. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

This year IPL got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now. IPL 2020 will commence from September 19 and it will end on November 10. David Warner was recently named as captain of SRH, he had previously captained the team as well. IPL 2020: Check out Full List of Coaches & Support Staff of all Eight Teams for Upcoming Edition of Indian Premier League.

At the IPL auction, earlier this year, Sunrisers Hyderabad added Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, First Singh, Fabian Allen, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav and Abdul Samad to their squad. Trevor Bayliss is the coach of the team.

SRH Domestic Players for IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Abdul Samad, Shreevats Goswami, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Siddharth Kaul, Priyam Garg.

SRH Overseas Players for IPL 2020: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow.

Last Season Recap: Last year Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to make it to the playoffs where they lost to Delhi Capitals in their eliminator match. The Orange Army in the league stage won six out of 14 matches and finished fourth on the points table.

