The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian Premier League 2020 schedule. Earlier only start and end dates of the IPL 2020 were released. And now the cricket board has released full IPL 2020 schedule. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As per the full schedule for IPL 2020 with timetable defending champions Mumbai Indians will face-off against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season. Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 campaign begins on September 20 against Delhi Capitals. KXIP Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Kings XI Punjab Team Led by KL Rahul for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, KXIP’s IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 1 with a match against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The KL Rahul-led side has never won the IPL title and this season they Mohali-based franchise will be looking to lift their maiden IPL trophy. Kings XI Punjab will play most of their matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Out Full Kings XI Punjab Schedule in PDF.

Check Out KXIP’s IPL 2020 Schedule

KXIP Squad for IPL 2020: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Nicholas Pooran.

Under Rahul’s captaincy, KXIP management will be hoping for change in their fortunes, Having never won an IPL title is something KXIP will be looking to change this season. Last time IPL matches were held in the UAE, Kings XI didi a fine job.

