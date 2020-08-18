After a long wait of more than a couple of months, the teams are finally returning to their bases ahead of the IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians squad welcomed their players Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and the new daddy Hardik as they drove from Baroda to Mumbai for the camp which started a couple of days ago. The teams are expected to leave for UAE after August 20, 2020. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and other players who lived in Mumbai had already reported to the practice session. Mumbai Indians' keeper Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar have also reported to the city. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The other day, the franchise had shared the video of the Hitman sweating it out in the nets and the fans could not contain their excitement as the Mumbai Indians captain took on the field. The fans and the players are equally excited for the ball to get rolling for the IPL 2020. Now the team has posted pictures of the Pandya brothers and Bumrah on social media. Check them out below:

Pandya brothers

Mumbai Indians had won the IPL 2019 title as they went on to win against the Chennai Super Kings and this year would be looking to replicate their performance. The IPL 2020 will start from September 19, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).