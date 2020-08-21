Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has reached the United Arab Emirates ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. IPL 2020 will be played in its entirety in UAE after the governing council received official permission from the Indian government to host the tournament on the gulf country. The cash-rich league is scheduled to be played from September 19 to November 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore HIDES a Netizen's Reply Pointing Out the Difference Between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni As Both RCB and CSK Teams Leave for UAE!.

Royal Challengers Bangalore departed for UAE early on Friday (August 21, 2020) morning and will be looking to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the maiden time. Team captain Virat Kohli took to his social media to share a photo of himself from a hotel in Dubai where the RCB squad will be staying. ‘Hello Dubai’ the Indian skipper captioned his post. Virat Kohli’s Troll From the Past Strikes Back After 10 Years, but We Are Sure RCB Captain Would Have the Last Laugh Reading Netizens’ Reactions!

See Post

Hello Dubai 😁🕘👀 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 21, 2020

Viray Kohli has been with the franchise since the league inception in 2008 and has come close to winning the trophy on a couple of occasions. A lot of pressure will be on his shoulders to deliver the prize that the franchise have craved for 13 years and they will be hoping that in a year full of unpredictability, this could be their time.

In search of their maiden trophy, RCB added some firepower to their team during the player auctions in December last year. Aar on Finch, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Josh Philippe and Isru Udana were all bought by the franchise.

