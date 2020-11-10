Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are all set to take on each other in the IPL 2020 finals. The players will not only take the converted trophy home but also take on a huge sum in their bank accounts. Here’s how much the winners and the runners up will get. This year the fees have been reworked and the winner will pocket ₹10 crores instead of ₹20 crores. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crores. The money has been reworked due to the action in this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The IPL 2020 was held in UAE with the increasing number of cases of the disease in India. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Final Live Score Updates

The revenue has been hurt as the fans have not been allowed in the stadium and this has not led to the sale of tickets. “The financial rewards have been reworked as a part of the cost-cutting measures. The champions will get ₹10 crores instead of ₹20 crores. The runners-up will get ₹6.25 crore instead of ₹12.5 crores,” a source told PTI on the basis of anonymity. The official said that the franchises are in good health and they have multiple ways to revive their financial status.

As of now, the fans are waiting for the finals between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. This is the first time that Delhi Capitals will be making way into the finals of the IPL 2020.

